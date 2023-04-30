CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

