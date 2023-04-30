Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.