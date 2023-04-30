Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

