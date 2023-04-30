ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

