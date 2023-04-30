ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
CLIR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.