Citigroup Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $71.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $37.64 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

