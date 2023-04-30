Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,989,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
