Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,989,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

