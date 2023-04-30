Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

