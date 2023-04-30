Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $811.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
