BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $31.00. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 214,339 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a P/E ratio of 191.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

