BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.94.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 59.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

