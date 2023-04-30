Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.