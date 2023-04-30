Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

