Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $130.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.