Bank of Montreal Can Has $726,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $95.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

