Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $33.50 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

