Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 972 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fabrinet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

FN opened at $94.95 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.