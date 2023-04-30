Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,907 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.