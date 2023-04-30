Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
