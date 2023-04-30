Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

