ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of AACG opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.