ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

