Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Assure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $95,476. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

Assure Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Assure has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.