Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

