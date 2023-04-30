Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
