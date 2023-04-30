Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

