Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 580,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APOG. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $42.56 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $947.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

