Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at $91,602.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694 in the last 90 days. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

