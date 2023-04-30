Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 56.0% in April

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 420,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

AKYA stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 539,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.