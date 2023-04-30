Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
