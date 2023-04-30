Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Air T stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.