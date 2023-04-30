ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

Read More

