ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

