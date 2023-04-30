ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 4.75%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
