Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,098 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

