Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 23,447 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $164,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $430.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.