Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

