Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 3.1 %

WERN stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1,944.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 251,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

