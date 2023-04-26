Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$17.40 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.41 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

