Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,227,000 after acquiring an additional 172,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Activity

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

