Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 218% compared to the average daily volume of 2,616 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWU. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

EWU opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $33.86.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

