Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 175% compared to the typical volume of 2,560 call options.

Banco Santander Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,553,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 923,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SAN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

