TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 929,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,221,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.57.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.