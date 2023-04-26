Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

