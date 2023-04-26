State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.09.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

