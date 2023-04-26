Sequans Communications (SQNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Sequans Communications has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SQNS stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

