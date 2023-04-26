SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) versus hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Head-To-Head Survey

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -24.70% -12.95% -8.72% hopTo 3.16% 3.05% 2.03%

Risk and Volatility

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.81 -$114.50 million ($1.35) -7.26 hopTo $3.91 million 2.02 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares SecureWorks and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SecureWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SecureWorks and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

SecureWorks currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.27%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than hopTo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

hopTo beats SecureWorks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

