Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 677 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

