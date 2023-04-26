Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2023 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $107.00.

4/18/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $85.00.

4/12/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

