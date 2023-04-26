Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.92 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

