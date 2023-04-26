Raytheon Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical volume of 10,965 call options.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

