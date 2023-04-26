Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.57. The company has a market capitalization of $430.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

