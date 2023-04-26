Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.