Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 41.67%.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

