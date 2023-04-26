ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

