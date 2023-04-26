ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Juniper Networks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,758 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 991,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

